Jose Mourinho unsure over Manchester United's future title credentials due to FFP

1:16 Jose Mourinho is unsure when Manchester United will be able to challenge for titles again Jose Mourinho is unsure when Manchester United will be able to challenge for titles again

Jose Mourinho "does not know" when Manchester United will challenge for titles again and says it rests on whether their rivals are hit by Financial Fair Play rules.

Reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who finished 19 points ahead of second-placed United, are under investigation after alleged leaked documents claimed last month the club had inflated their sponsorship income in order to comply with UEFA's break-even rules.

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has promised an outcome "very soon", with City facing a potential ban from European competition if they are found guilty.

Mourinho has spent £360m since taking over as Manchester United manager in 2016, but last month said his current side cannot be compared with the title-winning teams under Sir Alex Ferguson.

He said football has "changed" and that United have "no chance in the market unless you go to crazy numbers".

Asked on Friday when United, currently eighth in the Premier League, will challenge for the title again, Mourinho said: "I don't know.

"It depends also the way of our evolution but also the evolution of others, the ones that are above us.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says there will be a decision on whether Man City broke FFP rules 'very soon'

"If they keep going in the same direction and if their ambition, investment, everything, continues that's one thing.

"Another thing is if they stop or if Financial Fair Play makes them stop. Then we can close the gap a little bit better."

Mourinho confirmed "nobody" in his playing squad had asked to leave in the January transfer window.

Just hours later, Mourinho's agent - Jorge Mendes - issued a a rare statement on Friday afternoon insisting the Manchester United boss is fully committed to the club, amid reports earlier this week of interest from Real Madrid.