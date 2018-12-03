Manchester City could be banned from European competition over FFP rules

Manchester City face being banned from European competition if they are found guilty of breaking UEFA's Financial Fair Play rules.

Football Leaks claimed last month that City had inflated their sponsorship income in order to comply with UEFA's break-even rules.

In 2014, City settled their FFP case with UEFA and accepted a £49m fine.

Three weeks ago, UEFA announced it would re-open cases if new information came to light.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin says there will be a decision on whether Manchester City have broken Financial Fair Play rules 'very soon'

On Sunday in Dublin, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin confirmed he was prepared to take action if rules had been broken.

"We are assessing the situation," he said. "We have an independent body working on it. Very soon you will have an answer on what will happen in this concrete case."

In March 2016, Galatasaray were banned from Europe for one season for breaking FFP rules.