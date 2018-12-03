Watford vs Manchester City preview: Pep Guardiola's men can extend league lead

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City can extend their lead at the top

Manchester City can go five points clear at the top of the Premier League - for 24 hours at least - at Watford on Tuesday.

The Premier League champions lead the division by two points but second-placed Liverpool are not back in action until Wednesday night, when they travel to Burnley.

City come up against a Watford side who are without a win in four games, and have picked up only one point in that time - away to relegation-threatened Southampton.

Regardless, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said: "Watford have some continuity around the same project, same ideas and same manager. It gives some stability to the club. Hopefully he [Javi Gracia] goes well and he can stay a long time there."

The Hornets were again guilty of profligacy in their 2-0 defeat to Leicester on Saturday, where they missed a host of chances before rounding off a miserable afternoon by seeing Etienne Capoue sent off late on.

Even so, Javi Gracia's side could move back to sixth with victory, in the Spanish boss' first home game since signing a new four-and-a-half-year contract last week.

Team news

