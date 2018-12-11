Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho says he 'doesn't care' about Jorge Mendes statement

0:34 Jose Mourinho says he does not care about Jorge Mendes' statement, which claimed the Manchester United boss was 'very happy' and 'fully committed' to the club Jose Mourinho says he does not care about Jorge Mendes' statement, which claimed the Manchester United boss was 'very happy' and 'fully committed' to the club

Jose Mourinho says he does not care about the statement released by his agent Jorge Mendes, which claimed the Manchester United boss was "fully committed" to the club.

Mendes issued a rare statement last week in which he said rumours of Mourinho leaving United were "totally untrue" amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

"Jose is very happy at the club and the club is very happy with him," Mendes added. "He has a long-term contract with Manchester United and is fully committed to the club in building a solid winning project."

On Tuesday, Mourinho distanced himself from the statement and insisted he did not care about its release.

"I have nothing to do with the statement. It's just a statement, not my statement," said Mourinho, ahead of United's Champions League clash at Valencia on Wednesday.

Manchester United ended a four-game winless run in the Premier League with victory over Fulham on Saturday

Asked if he knew Mendes would release it, Mourinho replied: "No, I didn't know. I told him I don't care about it."

Mendes' statement came out last Friday with United on the back of a four-match winless run in the Premier League, a streak they ended with victory at home to Fulham on Saturday.

The win lifted United up to sixth in the Premier League table, but though they still remain 16 points behind leaders Liverpool after 16 games.

Meanwhile, United qualified for the Champions League last 16 with a game to spare, and head to Valencia in their final Group H game knowing only victory and a Juventus defeat at Young Boys will see Mourinho's side finish top.