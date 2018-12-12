Jose Mourinho 'learned nothing' from Manchester United loss to Valencia

Jose Mourinho said "nothing surprised" him and he "didn't learn anything" from Manchester United's Champions League defeat to Valencia.

United slumped to a 2-1 loss at Mestalla, missing the chance to finish top of Group H after Juventus' surprise defeat to Young Boys.

With a trip to Liverpool on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League, Mourinho made eight changes for the match, including recalling Paul Pogba to the starting line-up.

But he said: "I didn't learn anything at all. Nothing surprised me at all."

United go through as runners-up into Monday's draw for the last 16, with Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Paris Saint-Germain, Porto, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich their potential opponents in the next round.

Finishing first would have earned them a tie against one of Atletico Madrid, Roma, Schalke, Ajax and Lyon.

"I think to qualify in this group is a success, never a failure. To finish second in this group is always a success," Mourinho said.

Paul Pogba failed to impress on his return to the team

"Before the game I told the players if we win and Juve win, we did our job. If we don't win and Juve don't win we can blame ourselves.

"Apart from a couple of clubs that are clearly much better than the others, I don't think the draw will be significantly different.

"There are teams that finish second that the ones that finish first will not be happy to play against."

