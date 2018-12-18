Patrice Evra calls for positivity at Man Utd after Jose Mourinho sacking

Patrice Evra played for Manchester United from 2006-2014

Former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has called for people to start "planning something solid" at the club in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking.

Evra, who won five Premier League titles and the Champions League at United, took to social media to address his concerns over how much attention people are giving Mourinho and United midfielder Paul Pogba.

Mourinho, who was appointed as manager in the summer of 2016, was sacked by the club on Tuesday.

Paul Pogba tweet on Tuesday morning [Credit: Twitter/@paulpogba]

World Cup winner Pogba posted a cryptic tweet following Mourinho's exit stating "caption this" with a photo of him playfully staring sideways into the camera - but then quickly deleted it.

Evra wrote on his Twitter account: "The thing that is annoying me the most right now is why people are so focused on Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho.

"Let's focus on rebuilding something solid instead of being in a playground. Doing this is only disrespecting the badge, from now we only need positivity."

Sky Sports News understands Michael Carrick will take care of the team until a new temporary boss is appointed in the next 48 hours.