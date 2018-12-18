Jose Mourinho sacked: Contenders to replace him at Manchester United

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has been linked with the vacant manager's job at manchester United

Following Jose Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United, we look at which managers are favourites in the Sky Bet market to replace him...

Laurent Blanc played for Man Utd from 2001 to 2003

A name that was 9/1 this morning, Frenchman Laurent Blanc has been well backed for the post due to the terms of being a permanent manager.

The 53-year-old, who spent two years at Old Trafford as a player in the early 2000s, is a free agent after leaving his role at Paris Saint-Germain in 2016.

He has tasted league success as a manager in France on four occasions, once with Bordeaux and three times with PSG, as well as winning four league cups and two Coupe de France trophies.

Michael Carrick was part of Mourinho's back room staff at Manchester United

It may seem strange to see Michael Carrick so short in the betting, but the market terms with Sky Bet state: 'Caretaker and interim managers completing at least 10 competitive games will be deemed the permanent manager.'

Carrick only hung up his boots at the end of last season and the 37-year-old joined Mourinho's coaching staff. He's often seen beside Mourinho in the dugout but he is still pretty inexperienced on the touchline and on the training ground.

Carrick will now be 'acting interim manager' until a full replacement is found and, should United learn their top target is unavailable until the summer, the former England midfielder could end up seeing out the season at the helm.

Zinedine Zidane left Real Madrid at the end of last season

Zinedine Zidane is a free agent following his surprise departure from Real Madrid after two-and-a-half years in the summer.

With three successive Champions League titles and a La Liga triumph on his CV in a relatively short management career, he could be given the chance to impress in the Premier League.

The 46-year-old was sighted in London last month, close to Manchester United's offices in the capital, while he is also said to be learning English in preparation for the job.

It was also reported how Zidane had been in touch with Mourinho to assure the Portuguese manager he was not plotting behind his back to get the job.

He never worked in England domestically during his playing days and his inexperience in this aspect could cost him when compared with other candidates.

Pochettino has impressed at Spurs

Mauricio Pochettino has impressed since first arriving in England as a manager with Southampton in 2013.

With a reputation for putting his faith in youth, Pochettino has helped transform Spurs into title contenders and should United be able to match his demands, he has the potential to succeed with the club.

Gary Neville says current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino would be his choice to replace Jose Mourinho as Manchester United boss.

The question is: would he leave Spurs, in the season they begin a new era in their brand new White Hart Lane Stadium, along with a talented squad which he has developed over a number of years, for a club in disarray both on and off the field?

The 46-year-old is reportedly, along with Zidane, Woodward's preferred choice to replace Mourinho.

Antonio Conte replaced Mourinho at Chelsea

Talking of Premier League experience, another free agent in the running is Antonio Conte - winner of the 2016/17 title with Chelsea.

The Italian - the permanent replacement for Mourinho at the Blues - left Stamford Bridge in the summer after his relationship with the club and his players turned toxic.

With a Premier League and Serie A title, among others, on his CV as a manager, Conte brings a wealth of experience and has proved he can get the best out of his players, as well as being tactically astute.

Conte won the Premier League and the FA Cup with Chelsea

Talk recently surfaced linking Conte with the job at Old Trafford, with United chiefs reportedly plotting a double move which would see Beppe Morotta, whom Conte worked with at Juventus, brought in as director of football to try to help return United to the elite in English football.

Conte's last Chelsea contract was reportedly worth around £8m a year, so the 49-year-old will not come cheap but it's a move United are more than capable of financing.

Arsene Wenger led Arsenal to three Premier League titles and seven FA Cups

Guus Hiddink - 12/1

Nicky Butt - 12/1

Ryan Giggs - 12/1

Leonardo Jardim - 16/1

Brendan Rodgers - 16/1

Arsene Wenger - 28/1

* Market includes an interim taking charge of 10 competitive games or more.

Prices correct at 1115 GMT on 18/12/18