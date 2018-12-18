Manchester United must rediscover identity after sacking Jose Mourinho, says Danny Higginbotham

3:00 Former Manchester United academy graduate Danny Higginbotham says the club have lost their identity since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. Former Manchester United academy graduate Danny Higginbotham says the club have lost their identity since Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

Manchester United must focus on rediscovering their identity in the wake of sacking Jose Mourinho, says Danny Higginbotham.

United announced the decision to dismiss Mourinho on Tuesday morning following their worst start to a season in 28 years.

Mourinho brought in 11 players who cost £400.75m collectively in transfer fees, while also swapping Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez last January.

But that outlay has not been enough to turn United into genuine title contenders and Higginbotham believes it is time for the club to rethink their entire approach under chief-executive Ed Woodward.

"Over the last few years since Sir Alex Ferguson has gone - and we cannot forget as well David Gill - there has been a real disconnect," said the former United defender told Sky Sports News.

"Bringing in players has been sort of a scattergun approach really.

"If you look at Liverpool, the team who beat them at the weekend, players that have come in, there has been a specific reason for it.

"They fitted the system. They fitted the identity of the football club.

"United have brought in some players who are exceptional players but do not necessarily fit the identity of the football club.

"Over the last five years they have not had an identity. When the team has been named you have not known what the formation, the system or the style of football are going to be. That has been a big problem."

Sky Sports News understands Michael Carrick will take care of the team until a new temporary boss from outside the club is appointed until the end of the season, which is expected within the next 48 hours.

The temporary appointment will give Woodward time before he has to appoint a permanent successor to Mourinho and Higginbotham says it is not a decision he can afford to get wrong.

"David Moyes replaced Sir Alex Ferguson [in 2013] and he realistically should have six months of his contract left," Higginbotham said.

"Instead they are going in and getting their fourth manager in five years. That is not the way that United do things. This one has to be absolutely spot on.

"What goes on off the pitch from now until the end of the season will actually be more important than what happens on it."