Jose Mourinho sacked: What next for the Portuguese manager?

Jose Mourinho was sacked by Manchester United on Tuesday

Where next for Jose Mourinho? Following Mourinho's sacking at Manchester United, we look at where the Portuguese manager could go next with the help of Sky Bet...

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wants Mourinho to return to the Bernabeu, despite his ill-fated spell in Manchester.

The Portuguese boss had three years in Madrid from 2010, guiding them to one La Liga title and Copa del Rey triumph, and Perez reportedly believes Mourinho can fix their problems and revitalise the club.

Mourinho spent three years at Real Madrid

He fell out with Iker Casillas, Sergio Ramos and Marcelo during his time in the Spanish capital, which in turn created a toxic atmosphere and led to his departure, and the latter two's influence within the club could still affect whether he makes a return.

Real Madrid handed Santiago Solari a three-year deal after replacing Zinedine Zidane last month, but the trigger-happy Spanish giants will not hesitate should Mourinho indicate his willingness to return.

If a club were to tempt Mourinho to move to China, it would have to be a lucrative deal.

Manuel Pellegrini, Luiz Felipe Scolari, Fabio Capello and Fabio Cannavaro have all managed in the Super League, but Mourinho would be a statement coup and attract further coverage from around the world.

Niko Kovac has not had the best of starts in his first season as manager. The Bavarians have won the last six Bundesliga titles, but they currently sit third in the table and nine points adrift of leaders Dortmund.

They have lost just one of their last 13, but a bad run of results could see the Germans act quick due to their high standards as a European 'super club'. As well as Mourinho being linked, Arsene Wenger is nearly evens to join Bayern before August 2019.

Mourinho has been successful in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, so the chance to add Germany to that list could help lure him to the Allianz Arena.

After being in club management for the last 18 years, Mourinho could be tempted to take a step back and go into international management.

Portugal still have Fernando Santos in charge, who guided them to Euro 2016 glory and next year's UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

Another former club linked with Mourinho in recent days after they missed out on qualification for the Champions League knockout stages under Luciano Spalletti.

Javier Zanetti captained Inter Milan to a treble under the management of Mourinho in 2010

Mourinho enjoyed his two-year spell at the San Siro from 2008, winning two Serie A titles, the Coppa Italia and Champions League before departing for Madrid.

Best of the rest

Juventus - 8/1

PSG - 8/1

AC Milan - 10/1

Arsenal - 10/1

No club or country by August 2020 - 10/1

Odds correct as of 1515 GMT on 18/12/18