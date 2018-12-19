Man Utd interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer praised by Thomas Myhre

2:06 Thomas Myhre says United fans shouldn't be worried about Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's lack of Premier League experience Thomas Myhre says United fans shouldn't be worried about Ole Gunnar Solksjaer's lack of Premier League experience

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a "thinker" and ready to shine at Manchester United and will "bring a spark to the fans", according to fellow Norwegian Thomas Myhre.

The former United striker, who spent 11 seasons at Old Trafford and scored the winning goal in the 1999 Champions League final, was confirmed on Wednesday as Jose Mourinho's replacement until the end of the season.

Some critics will point towards Cardff's relegation as a major blip on Solskjaer's CV, but Myhre believes his evolution and humanistic approach will help his United tenure.

Former Norway and Everton goalkeeper Myhre told Sky Sports News: "He's got a different style to many other managers - he is a thinker!

"You don't see him on the sidelines being angry, he's calm and sensible and doesn't often use harsh words to his players or try to do what Sir Alex Ferguson did like the 'hairdryer' to get a reaction.

"He likes to model himself on (Napoli coach) Carlo Ancelotti where he can do the right things during the game. It was the same as when he was a player.

"He started on the bench, came on and scored a lot of goals but being on the bench he was paying attention on how he could influence the game."

The 45-year-old, who recently signed a new deal as boss of Norwegian club Molde, suffered relegation from the Premier League with Cardiff in 2014 and was sacked after a sluggish start in the Championship.

With United sixth in the Premier League, Myhre added: "He knows the culture, he was there for 11 years, he coached the reserves and taken all the steps.

"Everything he's touched has been magic and it's a great chance for him and the club. I understand the worry about Cardiff but he knows the club and he is a legend.

"He will bring a spark to the fans and knowing him personally, he's gone on at every level. In 2011 he went to Molde who had never won the Premiership and they won two titles.

"He's ready to come and do a good job as an interim manager."