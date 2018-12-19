Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could become Manchester United's permanent manager, says Matt Le Tissier

3:04 Matt Le Tissier says Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because of his links to the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford. Matt Le Tissier says Manchester United have appointed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer because of his links to the Sir Alex Ferguson era at Old Trafford.

Matt Le Tissier believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has given himself a chance to become Manchester United's manager on a long-term basis.

The Norwegian has been appointed as the club's caretaker boss until the end of the season and is then due to go back to Molde, where he has been in charge for a second time since 2015.

Although the plan is presently for Solskjaer to return to his homeland in the summer, Le Tissier thinks there is scope for that to change.

He thinks United's schedule allows for an opportunity to build momentum - and a chance to secure the job for job if good results come.

Le Tissier told Sky Sports News: "It's a great opportunity for Ole. If it goes well then he has a chance to get himself one of the biggest jobs in world football.

Solskjaer scored 126 goals for United and was widely regarded for the impact he was capable of making as a substitute

"When you look at the fixture list, they've got nine Premier League games before they play PSG in February.

"Of those nine, there's only one against a team that's above them in the league and only two against teams in the top half of the division. He's got a really good chance.

"I think it's an interesting appointment. It looks like United want to go back to how they used to be.

"They need a link to Sir Alex in some way and to try to get the club back to the Manchester United we all recognised during those Fergie years of swashbuckling, attacking football.

"Ole Gunnar played a huge part in that history of Manchester United and will be forever remembered for that Champions League final goal as well as a load of others."

Between Solskjaer's two spells at Molde was a brief stay at Cardiff, where he won only nine of his 30 games in charge before leaving in September 2014.

Solskjaer was appointed as Cardiff's manager in 2014 but last less than nine months after winning just nine of his 30 games in charge

Le Tissier appreciates why the 45-year-old's lack of coaching experience at the highest level could be perceived as a negative.

He added: "I think there will be a little bit of concern from Manchester United fans given what happened at Cardiff City but it's very early on in his managerial career.

"He will have learned a lot in the last few years. I'm sure Manchester United will have been keeping an eye on what he's been doing at Molde and how his team have been playing.

"So yeah, there will be a concern that perhaps it's not the finished article they're perhaps getting in terms of a Premier League manager but you've got to remember it is only an interim appointment."