Norway Prime Minister jokes about deleted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer tweet

Man Utd and other sources were premature in announcing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer!

Norway's Prime Minister has opened up to Sky Sports News about how she went early with a tweet on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment at Manchester United.

The former United striker and Molde manager was accidentally unveiled as the interim manager on the club's website on Tuesday night.

This was then followed by the Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg congratulating her compatriot on his new job in a tweet - which was then swiftly removed.

Man Utd vs B'mouth Live on

It read: "Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer."

With Solskjaer finally being confirmed as Jose Mourinho's replacement on Wednesday morning for the rest of the season, Sky Sports News reporter Paul Gilmour tracked Solberg down for an explanation.

1:41 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a 'fan' of Paul Pogba and will manage Man Utd's high profile players in a composed manner, says Thomas Myhre Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a 'fan' of Paul Pogba and will manage Man Utd's high profile players in a composed manner, says Thomas Myhre

"I deleted the tweet when I realised with horror that Solskjaer's appointment could open the path for Mourinho coaching my team Brann!" Solberg joked.

"Jokes aside, like most Norwegians, I was eagerly waiting to hear from Old Trafford last night. When I saw what I took to be a confirmation, I tweeted my congratulations.

"But then I saw that it was a bit too soon. So, there is no secret communication between the Norwegian PM and Manchester United football club!

"Now, on the other hand, I am happy to congratulate Ole Gunnar. This definitely is a big day for Norwegian football"