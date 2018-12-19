Ole Gunnar Solskjaer loan to Manchester United is 'special', says Molde managing director

3:39 Molde FK's Managing Director Oystein Neerland says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's move to Manchester United is a loan and that he will return to the club in May Molde FK's Managing Director Oystein Neerland says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's move to Manchester United is a loan and that he will return to the club in May

The managing director of Molde, Oystein Neerland, says it is "special" for the club to loan Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Manchester United.

The Norwegian club have allowed Solskjaer to replace Jose Mourinho at Old Trafford on an interim basis until the end of the season, despite recently signing a new contract that ties him to the club until 2021.

Events have moved quickly for Molde and Solskjaer this week but Neerland says the 45-year-old goes with the club's blessing.

"The last 24 hours have been very busy with calls from journalists and also from Manchester United," he said. "We have agreed a loan with Manchester United for our manager and that is a 'special situation'.

"It's pretty unusual, of course. When Mourinho got sacked we thought that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could be mentioned as a candidate but I never thought the Manchester United CEO would call us for a loan, so it's a special day."

Neerland revealed communications with United have been amicable and he believes the loan arrangement will benefit all parties.

"It's been good, we have had some phone conversations and we agreed about the conditions," he added.

"We are open and flexible to give Ole this position. It's a challenge for us because he signed a three-year deal one week ago and we have to loan him out. But it's a huge opportunity for Ole Gunnar and I think it's also positive for Molde.

"Manchester United can expect a good manager who is positive and has a good attitude. He has a smile in the dressing room, is good with the press, and is offensive and entertaining on the pitch. I hope this will be good for Ole Gunnar and for Manchester United.

Solskjaer is expected to take training at Manchester United on Thursday

"Manchester United are a great club and it will be a good experience for him. If we have a good relationship with Manchester United we, as a small club, can learn from them about how they do their business and how they do their sport. A good relationship with Manchester United is positive."

Neerland would not be drawn on the compensation his club is receiving but he made it clear the deal is purely a temporary one.

"We have an agreement of compensation. I think it's fair but I have no comment on the details," he said.

"The agreement is a loan until the season is finished in the middle of May and we expect Ole back in May."