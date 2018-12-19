Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to Manchester United: The view from Norway

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named as Man Utd caretaker manager on Wednesday

As Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is appointed as the caretaker manager of Manchester United, we look at the view from his home country, Norway.

The ex-United striker replaced Jose Mourinho until the end of the season, moving from Molde on a temporary basis, and will be joined by Sir Alex Ferguson's former assistant Mike Phelan.

But what are his fellow Norwegians saying about the move? We take a look...

Solskjaer 'lent' to Utd

Molde have confirmed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been "lent" to Manchester United until the end of the 2018-19 season, with Erling Moe to take charge of the Norwegian club in the interim.

A statement released by Molde read: "That Manchester United ask Molde FK to lend the manager is by itself an event, and not least a statement of trust for both Ole Gunnar and Molde FK.

"We are positive to lend Ole Gunnar, we wish both him and the club a success."

'That's just insane!'

John Arne Riise played with Solskjaer as well as against him in the Premier League and is proud of his fellow countryman.

Solskjær new manager for Man U. That’s just insane!! Being a Norwegian and having the pleasure of playing with and against him, I am so proud of him! It’s a great opportunity for him as a manager. This shows everything is possible with hard work! I wish him all the best🔝⚽️ — John Arne Riise (@JARiiseOfficial) December 19, 2018

'He's more mature now'

Former Norway team-mate Thomas Myhre has defended Solskjaer's record and believes he has grown as a manager since leaving Cardiff in 2014.

He told Sky Sports News: "He did a few things there that he's put forward afterwards as being mistakes. Pretty much he brought in three Norwegian players that didn't really tick the standard at that time.

"He swapped around the squad a lot, he used to do that in Molde because he was used to that at Manchester United. To try and build confidence in the club where they were lacking. It was probably not the right thing to do.

"He's more mature now and he's ready to come and do a job as an interim manager."

'Great day for Norweigan football'

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg sent her congratulations to Solskjaer for a second time in 24 hours. On Tuesday evening, Solberg prematurely sent her compatriot a congratulatory tweet, which was swiftly deleted.

FINALLY CONFIRMED! Great day for Norwegian football. Good luck keeping control of the Red Devils, @olegs26_ole — Erna Solberg (@erna_solberg) December 19, 2018

'He's got steel in his eyes'

Henning Berg, who played alongside Solskjaer for both Manchester United and Norway, has warned the current squad to not underestimate the 'Baby-Faced Assassin'.

He said: "He's a clever man, don't be fooled by his young face, he's got steel in his eyes. I'm sure he'll be able to handle the players his way, which will be different to the way that Mourinho works.

"A different approach with Solskjaer's mentality with his way of doing things might get a lot of energy and getting players playing together again. If you can do this you will win many matches."

Ole will lift 'miserable' United

Jan Age Fjortoft, who played alongside Solskjaer for Norway, says he will bring a spark to Manchester United as the club's caretaker manager. Hit play to hear what he had to say!

'The one job he wants above all others'

Norwegian football journalist Lars Sivertsen believes the Man Utd role is Solskjaer's dream role and gives an insight on how he is view in Norway.

He wrote in The Independent: "There is no doubt that this is the one job Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants above all others on the planet. Manchester United and Sir Alex Ferguson provided the framework of his whole approach to football, and he still speaks of his time at the club with a wide-eyed sense of wonder.

"He can sound at times more like a young fan than a 45-year-old man who should at this point be a hard-nosed manager in his own right. His positivism should be a breath of fresh air, even if his management credentials are more uncertain.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is respected in Norway, says journalist Lars Sivertsen

"In Norway he has a kind of aura about him, when he enters a room people will sit up and take note because he is the most famous footballer in the country's history. Even as a club legend at United his mere presence may not command the same type of instant respect.

"Managing at the top level these days is so much about achieving buy-in from the players, which is something that has always come easy for Solskjaer in Norway. At United, this will be more of a challenge."