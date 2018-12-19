Jose Mourinho out, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in at Manchester United: Essential reading
Mourinho record in numbers, Solskjaer's credentials, Gary Neville's verdict and the Paul Pogba problem
Jose Mourinho's Manchester United reign is over, with club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought in to replace him until the end of the season.
While Mourinho considers his next move, former United striker Solskjaer - confirmed as caretaker boss on Wednesday morning - will try to rejuvenate a club languishing in sixth place in the Premier League, 19 points behind leaders Liverpool.
From the numbers that highlight United's slump to the credentials of the new man in the Old Trafford hotseat, as well as the verdict from pundits including Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, read on from get the best analysis on the big developments at Old Trafford and catch up on what you might have missed...
Solskjaer - why him and what must he change?
He scored the goal that won Manchester United the Champions League in 1999 but is he up to the manager's job at Old Trafford? From his early coaching career to his work at Molde - via a miserable spell at Cardiff - we assess his credentials.
We also take a look at the key issues for the interim boss - from getting more out of the club's record signing to shoring up the defence.
'Solskjaer can give United identity back'
Mourinho - what went wrong and what now?
From man-management to playing style, we take an in-depth look at where and how Mourinho's Old Trafford reign unravelled and compare his tenure with those of predecessors David Moyes and Louis van Gaal.
We reflect on a familiar third-season pattern for Mourinho and, with the help of Sky Bet, ponder his next move.
Third-season syndrome for Jose
The pundit verdict
Gary Neville has urged Manchester United to recruit "best-in-class football leaders" in a bid to "reset" the club but while Neville had strong words for United's hierarchy, Jamie Redknapp's take was that blame should not be laid at Ed Woodward's door.
Carragher reflected on an "inevitable" development at Old Trafford after a "downturn" in the relationship between manager and players and Graeme Souness concurred, also admitting: "It never thought he was the right fit to begin with."
The Premier League reaction
His Liverpool side might have inflicted a convincing defeat that proved the last straw for United chiefs but Jurgen Klopp spoke of his "respect" for Mourinho following news of his axe.
There were sympathetic words across the city from Pep Guardiola, too, while Tottenham supporters would have been pleased to hear Arsenal boss Unai Emery talking down the possibility of Mauricio Pochettino being lured to Old Trafford.
