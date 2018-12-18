Arsenal boss Unai Emery questions why Mauricio Pochettino would want to be Man Utd manager

Arsenal head coach Unai Emery believes Mauricio Pochettino is happy at Tottenham and has questioned why he would want to take over at Manchester United.

Following Jose Mourinho's sacking as United boss on Tuesday morning, Pochettino has been heavily linked with replacing the Portuguese at Old Trafford.

The 46-year-old has been in charge at Spurs since 2014 and takes his side to face north London rivals Arsenal in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

The Argentine has insisted he is "so focused on delivering my best job" after he was asked about the vacant post at United - who will appoint a caretaker manager before hiring a full-time boss in the summer.

Emery has a long friendship with Pochettino, honed as both managed in La Liga and even recommended him for the head coach position at Valencia when he departed.

The move did not happen for Pochettino, who has earned plenty of praise for his work at Tottenham - with Emery certain he is content where he is amid the United links.

"I think he's very happy at Tottenham," the Spaniard said.

"I think he's coaching a very big team with a very big player and now they are in the Champions League they are also in a better position in the Premier League than Manchester United.

"I think his performance at Tottenham is very big. I don't know if he's thinking to change for another club, but I am looking at him with a very big commitment to Tottenham and he's creating a good performance a good idea at Tottenham.

"Tottenham improved a lot with him. I think we need also to create our way and our test tomorrow is a very big test."

Emery's Arsenal drew 2-2 at United in what proved to be Mourinho's penultimate home game in charge of the Red Devils and admits he was surprised to see him sacked given his "very big" Premier League experience.

"The only thing I can say to you is that it's a surprise for me and not good news, because when one coach finishes his work like that, it's not good for coaches," he said.

"Each coach has their own way of management. They always think how they can be better with the work they do every day, their management team, and the players collectively and individually.

"They're pushing with one way or another way. Mourinho's experience in the Premier League and of coaching in general is very, very big. It's not good news, but I don't know why this decision's been made."