Mauricio Pochettino focused on Tottenham after Jose Mourinho sacking

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has played down suggestions he could replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United.

Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday following a 3-1 defeat to rivals Liverpool - a defeat which left United 19 points adrift of the Premier League leaders.

Sky sources understand United will appoint an interim successor in the next 48 hours, with Laurent Blanc among those being considered for the role.

Gary Neville believes Pochettino is the ideal candidate to replace Mourinho at Old Trafford on a permanent basis but the Argentine insists he is fully committed to Spurs.

"I think after nearly five years there are a lot of rumours that have happened in my position here, as manager of Tottenham," said Pochettino, ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Arsenal, live on Sky Sports.

"I cannot answer this type of question. These type of rumours happen in this business, in football.

"I always respect the opinion of everyone, whether people praise me, whether people do not agree with me, whether people say different things. The business we know very well.

"A lot of rumours happen but it is not my business what happened at another club. I am so focused in trying to deliver my best job at this football club.

"We have ahead of us a very busy run of fixtures, tomorrow we play another derby.

"It is so important for us - the quarter-final of the cup and I think everyone understand I am focused on tomorrow and doing my best job."

Pochettino has expressed his sympathy for Mourinho, who leaves United less than a year after signing an extended deal with the club.

"I want to send my best wishes to him," said Pochettino. "I feel so sorry because I know him very well, I have a very good relationship with him.

"He is a very good friend. It is sad news what happened today."