Tottenham striker Harry Kane believes their last-16 Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund will be 'tough'.

Dortmund are enjoying an impressive season, with a nine-point lead in the Bundesliga after 15 games.

Spurs beat the German side twice in the group stages of the tournament last season but Dortmund may prove to be a tougher opponent this time around.

Kane said: "All the teams are tough and they all have their pros and cons. We have played Dortmund a few times over the last few years so it will be an interesting game.

"They have been doing great this season and in the league so it will be a tough one.

"They have a great atmosphere at their ground as well so we look forward to it - it's the Champions League.

"We know it is going to be tough, we have to be ready for it."

While Kane was cautious, his Spurs teammate Kieran Trippier sounded more confident about facing Lucien Favre's side next year.

"We back ourselves against anybody," Trippier said. "Obviously the boys went to Barcelona and got that great result [a 1-1 draw at the Camp Nou].

"We will back ourselves against anyone but Dortmund are our opponents so hopefully we will get to the next round."

The first leg sees Tottenham at home on February 13 before they travel to the Westfalenstadion on March 5.