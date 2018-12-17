Man Utd draw PSG in Champions League, Liverpool to face Bayern Munich

Manchester United have drawn Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League, while Liverpool will face Bayern Munich and Tottenham will take on Borussia Dortmund.

Manchester City were drawn against Bundesliga side Schalke, meaning three of the four English teams will face German opposition.

Cristiano Ronaldo will return to the city of Madrid, with Juventus drawn against Atletico.

Holders Real Madrid must overcome Dutch side Ajax, while Barcelona will take on Lyon and Roma will face FC Porto.

The first legs of the last-16 ties will be split over two midweek dates, on February 12/13 and 19/20, with the second legs played over March 5/6 and 12/13.

The final will take place on June 1 at Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Full Champions League last-16 draw:

FC Schalke v Manchester City

Atletico Madrid v Juventus

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Lyon v Barcelona

AS Roma v FC Porto

Ajax v Real Madrid

Liverpool v Bayern Munich