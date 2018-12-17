Man City's Txiki Begiristain wary of Champions League opponents Schalke

0:37 Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is hopeful the club's time to win the Champions League is getting closer. Manchester City's director of football Txiki Begiristain is hopeful the club's time to win the Champions League is getting closer.

Manchester City director of football Txiki Begiristain has dismissed the idea that Schalke are not threatening Champions League opponents.

The German side are currently only 13th in the Bundesliga but have performed well in the Champions League and will face the Premier League champions in the last 16.

The first leg will be in Germany on February 20 next year before the return match at the Etihad on March 12.

And Begiristain said: "We have suffered a lot against Hoffenheim in the group phase (a pair of hard-fought 2-1 wins) and we know how hard it is going to be.

"They are struggling a bit in the league, because maybe they have done very well in the Champions League.

"We cannot let them run. We have to be good in the boxes and try to keep control of the game. We will try to keep the ball.

"We are happy and confident and the most important thing is that we will try to go through in this competition."

Asked what City's expectations are in the Champions League this season, the Spaniard said: "I think we have to be close, that is our dream.

"One day we will be close to the Champions League - as soon as possible!

"I hope the time is coming."