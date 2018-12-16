Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus admits he needed goals against Everton after drought

Gabriel Jesus admits he needed the goals which helped him to end his scoring drought and fire Manchester City past Everton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old struck twice as the champions ran out 3-1 winners at the Etihad, with his opening goal his first in the Premier League since August.

Jesus endured a difficult first half of the season on the back of a disappointing World Cup with Brazil and admitted he needed to deliver against Everton, having been trusted by Pep Guardiola to start ahead of a fit-again Sergio Aguero.

Gabriel Jesus endured a difficult first half of the season

"I am so happy with this because I think I need it," Jesus said.

"I try to play to help my team-mates and in the game against Hoffenheim I think I played well but didn't score. But that is football, that is a striker's life.

"I try to play well, try to score but some games you don't. I am happy with my goals but I am more happy with the win."

Gabriel Jesus celebrates his first goal with Leroy Sane and Bernardo Silva

Jesus looked a more confident player than he has in recent months and he put that down to the support of his family. His mother has joined him in Manchester while other family members, including two brothers, have been visiting.

"My family is here and they helped me a lot," he said.

His goals against Everton helped City banish any hangover from the previous week's first league defeat of the season at Chelsea and Jesus believes they have quickly got that result out of their system.

"Against Chelsea we played very well in my opinion. We had a lot of chances but that is football, that happens," he said.

"Now is the moment we come back to the feeling of playing very well and winning."