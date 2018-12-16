4:31 Premier League Saturday round-up Premier League Saturday round-up

Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games as Manchester City, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle, Watford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all win.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's games...

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League for at least a day with a 3-1 win over Everton.

2:59 Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's win over Everton in the Premier League

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for Tottenham and seal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.

2:54 Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League

Luka Milivojevic's superb long-range strike proved to be the difference as Crystal Palace edged past Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.

2:56 Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League Highlights from Crystal Palace's 1-0 win over Leicester in the Premier League

Salomon Rondon's second-half goal lifted Newcastle six points clear of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

2:52 Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League Highlights from Newcastle's 1-0 win at Huddersfield in the Premier League

Watford ended a run of six games without a Premier League win with a 3-2 victory against Cardiff in an entertaining contest at Vicarage Road.

2:58 Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League

Wolves secured a third win on the bounce as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro gave them a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.

2:59 Highlights from Wolves' win against Bournemouth in the Premier League Highlights from Wolves' win against Bournemouth in the Premier League

West Ham claimed a fourth Premier League win in a row with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.