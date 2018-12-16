WATCH: Premier League goals and highlights
Watch all the goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games
Last Updated: 15/12/18 11:03pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games as Manchester City, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle, Watford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all win.
Manchester City 3-1 Everton
Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League for at least a day with a 3-1 win over Everton.
Tottenham 1-0 Burley
Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for Tottenham and seal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester
Luka Milivojevic's superb long-range strike proved to be the difference as Crystal Palace edged past Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.
Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle
Salomon Rondon's second-half goal lifted Newcastle six points clear of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.
Watford 3-2 Cardiff
Watford ended a run of six games without a Premier League win with a 3-2 victory against Cardiff in an entertaining contest at Vicarage Road.
Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth
Wolves secured a third win on the bounce as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro gave them a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.
Fulham 0-2 West Ham
West Ham claimed a fourth Premier League win in a row with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.