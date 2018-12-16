Premier League News

Watch all the goals and the best action from Saturday's Premier League games

Last Updated: 15/12/18 11:03pm
Watch Premier League goals and highlights from Saturday's games as Manchester City, Tottenham, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Newcastle, Watford, Crystal Palace and West Ham all win.

Anybody in the UK can view the highlights for free, but you will need to create a free Sky iD - you can do that HERE.

Scroll down for highlights from Saturday's games...

Manchester City 3-1 Everton

Gabriel Jesus ended his goal drought as Manchester City returned to the top of the Premier League for at least a day with a 3-1 win over Everton.
Tottenham 1-0 Burley

Christian Eriksen came off the bench to score a 91st-minute winner for Tottenham and seal a 1-0 victory over Burnley at Wembley on Saturday.
Crystal Palace 1-0 Leicester

Luka Milivojevic's superb long-range strike proved to be the difference as Crystal Palace edged past Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Selhurst Park on Saturday afternoon.
Huddersfield 0-1 Newcastle

Salomon Rondon's second-half goal lifted Newcastle six points clear of the bottom three with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.
Watford 3-2 Cardiff

Watford ended a run of six games without a Premier League win with a 3-2 victory against Cardiff in an entertaining contest at Vicarage Road.
Wolves 2-0 Bournemouth

Wolves secured a third win on the bounce as goals from Raul Jimenez and Ivan Cavaleiro gave them a 2-0 victory over Bournemouth.
Fulham 0-2 West Ham

West Ham claimed a fourth Premier League win in a row with a 2-0 victory over rock-bottom Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday.
