Pep Guardiola praises Raheem Sterling’s character after goal against Everton

Raheem Sterling celebrates with team-mates after scoring

Pep Guardiola praised Raheem Sterling’s character after the England forward ended a difficult week with a goalscoring display in the victory over Everton.

Sterling has been at the centre of a big debate about racism in football in recent days after being subjected to alleged discriminatory abuse during City's defeat at Chelsea last weekend.

The issue did not appear to affect the 24-year-old's game as he played 90 minutes of the midweek Champions League win over Hoffenheim and he was again in good touch against the Merseysiders.

With a tough schedule ahead, manager Guardiola did opt to rotate Sterling but he came off the bench to score City's third as they wrapped up a 3-1 Premier League success at the Etihad Stadium.

2:06 Alex Scott and Joleon Lescott give their thoughts on the alleged racist abuse towards Raheem Sterling at last weekend's match against Chelsea Alex Scott and Joleon Lescott give their thoughts on the alleged racist abuse towards Raheem Sterling at last weekend's match against Chelsea

"I see him so calm," said Guardiola in his post-match press conference.

"My feeling is he has handled many situations in the last year. There are many rumours that people have been talking about, and not nice things about him or his family or, in this case, the colour of his skin.

"And that is why I admire him. I admire that it is not easy for him but he is calm, he is happy playing football and he is beloved.

"He is incredible for all the staff, locker room and his team-mates. It is good. Hopefully we can improve on that and move forward."