Joleon Lescott hails Raheem Sterling's response to alleged racist abuse

Joleon Lescott has hailed Raheem Sterling's response to the alleged racist abuse he received at Chelsea and wants severe action to be taken to prevent it happening again.

Chelsea have banned four supporters while investigations continue into alleged racist abuse shouted at Sterling during last Saturday's match against Manchester City.

Speaking to Sky Sports the former Manchester City defender said the type of people who make racist comments will only be deterred by severe punishment and not simply by re-education.

Lescott said: "I think Raheem's approach to it was brilliant and his reaction to it when he called out parts of the media was great because it has been evident in the past and it's not the first time we are seeing these kind of

incidents.

"I feel, for me that the way Ashley Cole is portrayed to the way a John Terry is portrayed is totally different, so it's evident that has happened, so for me it's different and I think there is a longevity in the solution.

Joleon Lescott says racist fans must face strong punishment

"I do think yes it's great to educate society, but we are talking about narrow-minded ignorant people that don't have our views on racism.

"So for me the consequences need to be so severe that they are scared and fearful of making those comments in public.

"When people are making them comments you suggest they are not educated, but they are ignorant and narrow minded so they are not going to be able to take in education.

"So simply make the punishment so severe that they are scared of making them comments in public - that is a start for me."

Former Arsenal and England forward Alex Scott agreed with Lescott, saying an example needs to be made out of fans who make racist comments.

Speaking as a guest on Sky Sports, she said: "Punishment is not just taking away a season ticket, it needs to set an example where it is not going to be tolerated any more.

Alex Scott wants strong action taken against abusive fans

"There is a positive out of it that people are debating it, and we are talking about it, but to actually keep going forward talk can become cheap unless action is followed up.

"What procedures are put in place if it does happen again?

"There needs to be things now going in place, people are talking, talking and talking but there needs to be a point where things have to be done."