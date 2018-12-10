Chelsea suspend four supporters over alleged Raheem Sterling abuse

Raheem Sterling was the target of alleged racist abuse from Chelsea supporters

Chelsea have suspended four supporters from attending matches pending investigations into alleged racist abuse of Raheem Sterling.

Cameras captured a group of Chelsea supporters shouting at Sterling while he attempted to retrieve the ball during Manchester City's 2-0 defeat at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

A number of individuals were spoken to by Chelsea officials and Metropolitan Police officers at the end of the match. However, no arrests were made at the time.

Chelsea have suspended four people from attending matches while investigations continue

Chelsea have identified the fans involved and four people have been suspended while the club and the Met continue their investigations into the matter.

A statement released by Chelsea on Monday read: "Chelsea Football Club has suspended four people from attending Chelsea matches pending further investigations into allegations regarding the behaviour of supporters towards Raheem Sterling during our match against Manchester City on Saturday.

"Our investigations into this matter are ongoing. We are fully supporting the police investigation and any information we gather will be passed on to them.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says the people who allegedly racially abused Sterling do not deserve to be spoken about but should be punished

"Chelsea Football Club finds all forms of discriminatory behaviour abhorrent and if there is evidence of ticket holders taking part in any racist behaviour, the club will issue severe sanctions, including bans.

"We will also fully support any criminal prosecutions."

Manchester City welcomed Chelsea's decision to suspend the supporters while investigations continue.

A City statement read: "Manchester City FC welcomes Chelsea FC's decision to issue suspensions to the individuals who verbally abused Raheem Sterling during the match at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

"The Club and Raheem are fully engaged with Chelsea FC and the investigating authorities as they continue to examine the events in question.

The Sunday Supplement panel give their reaction to Sterling's Instagram post where he claims that newspapers 'fuel racism'

"Manchester City and Raheem are committed to working with all relevant parties and organisations to support the objective of eradicating racism from the game."

The Football Association have confirmed they are also investigating the incident, while the Professional Footballers' Association says it stands "shoulder to shoulder" with Sterling.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has also given his support to Sterling, who accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" with their portrayal of young black footballers.