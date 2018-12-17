Champions League draw: Head-to-head records of Premier League teams against last-16 opponents

The draw has taken place for the Champions League round of 16

Manchester United got Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool got Bayern Munich, Manchester City play Schalke and Tottenham take on Borussia Dortmund.

But how do the head-to-head records of the Premier League teams stack up against their Champions League round-of-16 opponents?

Let's take a look...

Schalke v Manchester City

Manchester City will be happy enough to have drawn against a Schalke side that finds itself languishing in the bottom half of the Bundesliga table. The match marks a homecoming for winger Leroy Sane against the team from which he joined City in the summer of 2016.

Schalke defender Matija Nastasic made the opposite journey the year before, but in terms of the head-to-head record between these two clubs, there have been only three matches.

Leroy Sane made his breakthrough at Schalke as a teenager [Credit: FC Schalke]

The last meeting came in the UEFA Cup group stage when goals from Benjani and Simon Ireland gave City a 2-0 win in front of 54,142 fans in Gelsenkirchen.

The previous clash was a rather more memorable one, coming in the semi-final of the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1970. City were beaten 1-0 in the first leg but turned it around with a 5-1 win at Maine Road before going on to win their only European trophy.

Manchester United v Paris Saint-Germain

Manchester United drew French champions Paris Saint-Germain but there is little in the way of playing history between these two teams. The match at Old Trafford will be the first competitive meeting between the clubs.

PSG did play United in the International Champions Cup in 2015 with goals from Blaise Matuidi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic inflicting a 2-0 defeat upon Louis van Gaal's side.

Angel Di Maria will be returning to Manchester with Paris Saint-Germain

Angel Di Maria made the move from Manchester to Paris that summer and he will no doubt be looking to put one over on his old club after an unhappy season in the Premier League, while plenty of eyes will be on United's French duo of Paul Pogba and Anthony Martial.

Tottenham v Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham had not faced Borussia Dortmund in competitive action until 2016 but their round of 16 tie will see the fifth and sixth meetings between the clubs since then.

Dortmund won home and away against Mauricio Pochettino's men in the Europa League knockout stages in March 2016, winning 5-1 on aggregate, but it was a very different story when the teams met in the Champions League group stage last season.

Tottenham faced Borussia Dortmund in the group stage last season

Spurs were the stronger side at Wembley, winning 3-1, before coming from behind to beat Dortmund 2-1 on their own turf in the return game thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son. They will be hoping that experience serves them well come February.

Liverpool v Bayern Munich

Liverpool have faced each other on seven occasions, with the most recent coming in the 2001 European Super Cup final, when the Reds, UEFA Cup holders at the time, emerged 3-2 winners at Monaco's Stade Louis II.

Goals from John Arne Riise, Emile Heskey and Michael Owen gave Liverpool a 3-0 lead on the night but they were made to sweat in the closing stages after Bayern fought back with goals from Hasan Salihamidzic and Carsten Jancker.

Michael Owen scored for Liverpool against Bayern in the European Super Cup

Liverpool had the better of the previous meetings, too. They beat Bayern on away goals in the European Cup semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy in 1981 and they were also victorious in the Fairs Cup quarter-finals in 1971, winning 3-0 in the first leg before a 1-1 draw away from home.

Liverpool's only defeat to the Bavarians came in the 1971/72 European Cup Winners' Cup, when there were beaten 3-1 in the second leg of their second-round clash following a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the first leg.