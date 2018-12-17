Premier League February fixtures live on Sky Sports: Man City vs Chelsea, Man Utd vs Liverpool

Chelsea's trip to champions Manchester City and Manchester United vs Liverpool are two of 12 Premier League games live on Sky Sports in February.

City's unbeaten start to the league campaign ended at Stamford Bridge last Saturday, and Pep Guardiola's side will be out for revenge when hosting Maurizio Sarri's Chelsea on Sunday, February 10.

Meanwhile, United will look to avenge Sunday's 3-1 defeat at Anfield when they host Liverpool at Old Trafford on February 24.

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho will go head to head once more at Old Trafford in February, live on Sky Sports

The month's live coverage kicks off with Tottenham vs Newcastle on February 2, followed by a Super Sunday double header of Leicester vs Manchester United and Manchester City vs Arsenal, before Monday Night Football sees West Ham vs Liverpool at the London Stadium.

The following weekend, it is Fulham vs Manchester United on Saturday, February 10, and preceding Chelsea's trip to Manchester City on the Sunday will be Tottenham vs Leicester.

Manchester City will host Chelsea live on Sky Sports in February

Monday Night Football on February 11 sees Wolves vs Newcastle, and the Premier League will then return from a weekend off with West Ham vs Fulham on Friday Night Football on February 22.

That final weekend of February will see Burnley vs Tottenham in Saturday's lunch-time kick-off, while the Sunday is Chelsea vs Brighton before United take on Liverpool.

With Chelsea and Spurs in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals, those fixtures could be subject to change with the final of the cup competition taking place on Sunday, February 24, live on Sky Sports.

Sky Live Premier League February fixtures

Tottenham vs Newcastle, 12.30pm, Saturday, February 2

Leicester City vs Man Utd, 2.05pm, Sunday, February 3

Man City vs Arsenal, 4.30pm, Sunday, February 3

West Ham vs Liverpool, 8pm, Monday, February 4*

Fulham vs Man Utd, 12.30pm, Saturday, February 9

Tottenham vs Leicester, 1.30pm, Sunday February 10

Man City vs Chelsea, 4pm, Sunday February 10

Wolves vs Newcastle, 8pm, Monday February 11

West Ham vs Fulham, 7.45pm, Friday February 22

Burnley vs Tottenham, 12.30pm, Saturday February 23**

Chelsea vs Brighton, 12pm, Sunday February 24**

Man Utd vs Liverpool, 2.05pm, Sunday February 24

*Should either team be involved an in FA Cup replay game will move to 12pm, Sunday, 3 February

** Subject to participation in the Carabao Cup Final