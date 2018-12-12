Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling wins Premier League player of the month award for November

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling has been named as the Premier League’s player of the month for November.

The England international helped City win all three of their league matches, against Southampton, Manchester United and West Ham.

Sterling scored three goals in those games, while setting up another three for his team-mates.

The 24-year-old has scored eight Premier League goals in total this season, while adding seven assists, in 13 appearances.

The City forward has also been commended for his response to Saturday's alleged incident of racial abuse by Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues banning four supporters while investigations continue.

He signed a new deal last month which will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2023.

City boss Pep Guardiola is happy with the progress Sterling has made since joining City from Liverpool in July 2015 but feels there is still room for improvement in his game.

"He can do better," said Guardiola earlier this month. "We are so delighted with what he has done in three years but he can do better.

"He can be more consistent, his first controls, receptions, many things. Definitely - I've said many times we are delighted but he can do better."