Tottenham have a chance against Borussia Dortmund if they are at their best, says Danny Mills

Borussia Dortmund have been in great form this season so far

Danny Mills thinks Tottenham's Champions League last-16 tie against Borussia Dortmund is "difficult but winnable".

The German side are enjoying an impressive season and have opened up a nine-point lead in the Bundesliga after 15 games.

They won their Champions League group and will face Spurs next year, with the first leg in England on February 13, before the sides square off at the Westfalenstadion on March 5.

Tottenham sealed their place in the Champions League last 16 with a 1-1 draw at Barcelona

Spurs beat Dortmund twice in the group stages of the tournament last season but former England man Mills told Sky Sports: "It has been a better performance from Dortmund this season, they are playing well.

"Attractive football, a high tempo - they will be very difficult to play against, especially with the second leg in Dortmund, with their fans and the yellow wall, the backing that the crowd gives them there.

"It is going to be very difficult for Tottenham, but it is winnable still, you don't look at it as an impossible task.

"On their day, Tottenham can be outstanding.

"If they play to their very best, they have got a great chance of still going through."