Premier League Team of the Week: Xherdan Shaqiri, Danny Ings and Virgil van Dijk

Who were the standout players in the Premier League this weekend? Danny Mills picks his best XI from the 10 games.

The former defender and Sky Sports pundit chose the best players from the fixtures on Saturday and Sunday.

Liverpool maintained their spot at the top of the table after a convincing 3-1 win against Manchester United, with Manchester City also keeping pace at the top. Southampton picked up their first win under Ralph Hasenhuttl, while there were also victories for Tottenham, Chelsea and West Ham.

So who did Mills choose this week? Read on to find out...

Goalkeeper

Neil Etheridge - 61 points

Highlights of Watford's win over Cardiff in the Premier League

He was very, very unlucky. The goals he conceded were exceptional, there was nothing he could have done about those but up until that point, he made three or four really top class saves, absolutely outstanding. He had the challenge with Troy Deeney as well so he gets in for that reason, although he conceded three which might seem a bit strange.

Defence

Cesar Azpilicueta - 111 points

Virgil van Dijk - 127 points

Jan Bednarek - 5 points

Jose Holebas - 65 points

Virgil van Dijk is the 'heart' of Liverpool's defence, says Danny Mills

Azplicueta is a fabulous full-back, as we know and Van Dijk is a rock at the heart of Liverpool at the moment. He has really improved them as a team. Bednarek made two exceptional clearances where, had he not have slid in and made those, Pierre-Emerick Aubamenyang and Alexandre Lacazette would have had simple taps-ins and Southampton would have been dead and buried in that game. Holebas also scored a fabulous goal.

Midfield

Gerard Deulofeu - 39 points

Luka Milivojevic - 68 points

Xherdan Shaqiri - 76 points

Highlights from Liverpool's 3-1 win over Manchester United in the Premier League

I thought Deulofeu played very, very well and Milivojevic scored with an incredible strike. He's got a lot of goals for Crystal Palace and he is integral to them. Shaqiri came off the bench and OK, they were both deflections, but to have that impact after 70 minutes and to get two goals in a massive game like that, he has got to go in.

Attack

Eden Hazard - 131 points

Danny Ings - 69 points

Sadio Mane - 80 points

Highlights from Southampton's 3-2 win over Arsenal in the Premier League

Hazard is just fabulous at the moment, absolutely superb. Mane caused havoc and scored a fabulous goal. Ings has been out with injury for a long time and scored two absolutely brilliant headers. It was the new manager's first game at home and he really delivered the goods. I think he was a bit disappointed to come off when he was on a hat-trick but he ran himself into the ground, scored two great goals and it was a huge win for Southampton this week.

The first header was brilliant and the second - I haven't seen headers like that since Alan Shearer was at Southampton, with that looping header back towards goal. Southampton needed that. You need to get that bounce effect under the new manager and he helped provide it.

