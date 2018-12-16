Eric Dier ruled out until new year after having appendix surgery

Eric Dier will miss the busy Christmas period with Tottenham

Tottenham midfielder Eric Dier has been ruled out until the new year after having his appendix removed.

Dier has played 17 times for Spurs this season as well as making six appearances for England.

The 24-year-old was not part of Tottenham's matchday squad on Saturday when they beat Burnley 1-0 at Wembley, however, and will now be unavailable to Mauricio Pochettino for the busy Christmas period, including the Carabao Cup quarter-final against north London rivals Arsenal on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports.

"The England international midfielder was diagnosed with appendicitis after contacting our medical staff due to acute abdominal pain," read a Tottenham statement.

2:54 Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. Highlights from Tottenham's 1-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League.

"He received immediate treatment to assess and then remove the appendix.

"He will now undergo a period of recovery before commencing rehabilitation and it is expected he will return to training with the squad in January.

"Along with our medical staff, we wish to thank the NHS for their excellent treatment of Eric."