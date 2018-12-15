Premier League results and round-up: Manchester City top again after beating Everton

Gabriel Jesus scored his first Premier League goals since August as Manchester City went top

Manchester City eased past Everton to return to the Premier League summit ahead of Liverpool's Sunday Sunday clash against Manchester United – here's what happened in Saturday's games.

Gabriel Jesus scored twice as Man City returned to winning ways to reclaim top spot in the Premier League table.

After last weekend's loss to Chelsea, City knew victory over Everton would take them back above Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Jesus had not scored a Premier League goal since August but the Brazilian exploited a poor Everton clearance to net the opener before half-time and then doubled the lead with a header five minutes after the break.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin pulled one back but substitute Raheem Sterling ended a difficult week with another goal four minutes later to secure the points for Pep Guardiola's side.

Burnley were agonisingly close to holding Tottenham to a draw at Wembley but Christian Eriksen netted in injury time to earn a 1-0 victory for Mauricio Pochettino's side and keep them within five points of City.

100 - Mauricio Pochettino has won his 100th Premier League game as Spurs manager in his 169th game - 10 games quicker than it took Arsene Wenger to reach the figure at Arsenal. Centurion. #TOTBUR — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) December 15, 2018

Watford ended a six-game winless run in the Premier League with a 3-2 success against Cardiff, although they were made to sweat.

Gerard Deulofeu scored a fine individual goal in the 16th minute and then set up Jose Holebas for an unstoppable second seven minutes after the break.

Teenager Domingos Quina looked to have put the icing on the cake with his first league goal 22 minutes from time but Junior Hoilett curled in a superb goal for Cardiff and the Welsh side took another step towards an unlikely comeback when Bobby Reid grabbed a second with eight minutes left.

2:58 Neil Warnock questioned why Andrew Madley was refereeing Cardiff's match against Watford when the experienced Andre Marriner was fourth official Neil Warnock questioned why Andrew Madley was refereeing Cardiff's match against Watford when the experienced Andre Marriner was fourth official

However, Neil Warnock's side were unable to find an equaliser.

At the bottom of the table there were important 1-0 victories for Crystal Palace - despite the absence of Wilfried Zaha - and Newcastle.

Luke Milivojevic powered in a 39th-minute goal for Palace against Leicester while Salomon Rondon's 55th-minute effort earned Newcastle victory at Huddersfield, who remain in the bottom three.

Bournemouth's miserable run continued as they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves. Raul Jimenez scored the opener in the 12th minute and Ivan Cavaleiro made the points safe in injury time, earning a third straight victory for Wolves.

1:54 Eddie Howe says Bournemouth haven't been clinical enough as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Wolves Eddie Howe says Bournemouth haven't been clinical enough as they fell to a 2-0 defeat at Wolves

In the late match, West Ham made it four wins in a row with a 2-0 success against bottom side Fulham.

Both goals came in the first half an hour, with Robert Snodgrass' opener followed by a close-range finish from Michail Antonio.