Liverpool vs Manchester United: Essential reading for the Super Sunday showdown

Jurgen Klopp and Jose Mourinho go head to head on Sunday

As Liverpool and Manchester United prepare to go head to head at Anfield on Super Sunday, we bring you everything you need to read ahead of the big game.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be eager to claim three points and hold onto their place at the top of the table but they have not beaten Manchester United at home in the Premier League since 2013.

Read on for the best analysis, the stats and pundit verdicts from the likes of Jamie Carragher, Gary Neville and more.

The analysis

From an in-depth feature on how Jurgen Klopp has reconfigured Liverpool's attack to a detailed look at the relationship between Jose Mourinho and Paul Pogba, we have plenty of analysis to get your teeth into.

How Klopp redesigned Liverpool's attack

More twists for Mourinho & Pogba

Find out how Jurgen Klopp reconfigured his attack

Higginbotham: Mata vital for Utd at Anfield

Why Alisson is the difference

The stats

We took a detailed statistical look at how Liverpool and Manchester United compare this season and also pulled out some essential stats and facts to preview Sunday's game.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

Explore: How Liverpool & United compare

Liverpool vs Man Utd essential stats

Tyler's stats: Jose's chopping and changing

3:34 From Liverpool's record-breaking start to United's struggles against the big six From Liverpool's record-breaking start to United's struggles against the big six

The pundit verdict

From Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville's Liverpool-Manchester United combined XI to Paul Merson's message for Jose Mourinho, check out the pundit verdicts.

Liverpool-Utd combined XI

Carra, Nev's Utd-Liverpool memories

2:20 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reminisce about memorable moments Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville reminisce about memorable moments

Who should Liv-Utd sign from the other?

Bellamy: Pogba should not play at Anfield

Merse: Joke if United don't attack

Merson's prediction

2:03 Paul Pogba should not play against Liverpool, says Craig Bellamy Paul Pogba should not play against Liverpool, says Craig Bellamy

Pundits' Liv-Utd key battles

Pundits asses Klopp and Mourinho

Roy Keane will be in the studio on Super Sunday

The special guest

Roy Keane will join Carragher and Graeme Souness in the Sky Sports studio at Anfield, with Neville on co-commentary with Martin Tyler.

Find out more here