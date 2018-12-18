Laurent Blanc on Manchester United's list to replace Jose Mourinho until end of season

Laurent Blanc is being considered for an interim role following Jose Mourinho's departure

Laurent Blanc is one of the first names being considered to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United until the end of the season, Sky Sports News understands.

United's executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward believes the caretaker boss should know the club, and understand its traditions along with its culture of attacking football.

Mourinho's short-term successor is expected to be announced in the next 48 hours, following his sacking on Tuesday morning.

Laurent Blanc played for Manchester United between 2001-2003

Blanc, who played for United between 2001 and 2003, has not managed a team for more than two and a half years.

He started his managerial career at Bordeaux before taking over of the French national team. He then went on to manage Paris Saint-Germain for three years until June 2016.

Sir Alex Ferguson attempted to lure Blanc to Old Trafford several times before finally succeeding in August 2001 when, at the age of 35, the central defender replaced the departing Jaap Stam.

After helping United win the 2002/03 Premier League title, Blanc retired from playing at the end of the season.