Harry Kane says it is time for Tottenham to start winning trophies

Harry Kane is hopeful Spurs can end their wait for a trophy this season

Harry Kane has urged Tottenham to take the next step in their development under Mauricio Pochettino by ending the club’s trophy drought this season.

On Wednesday night, Pochettino's side will travel to the Emirates to take on Arsenal in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.

Kane says they are determined to gain revenge for their 4-2 defeat in the North London derby earlier this month, and in doing so, take a big step towards ending Spurs fans' wait for a trophy.

"The stage we are at now as a team, it is the next step for us. We have to start winning trophies," Kane told Sky Sports News.

"If we win this one, it will be another tough team out of the tournament so it is a big opportunity for us and one we are really looking forward to.

"It is massive. Obviously, we played them a couple of weeks ago and they got one over on us.

"It will be nice to play them again so soon. Hopefully we can get it right this time and get the win. It is a quarter-final against your London rivals so it does not get much bigger."

Since Pochettino took over in May 2014, the club have made steady progress, finishing fifth, third, second and third in the Premier League.

But silverware has so far eluded them under the Argentinian, as they have exited the FA Cup at the semi-final stage in each of the last two seasons, while losing to Chelsea in the League Cup final in 2015.

Kieran Trippier insists Spurs have what it takes to get past Arsenal

Full back Kieran Tripper, who joined the club from Burnley in 2015, is optimistic this could be the season Spurs make a breakthrough.

"Every season since I have been here we have tried to win a trophy," Trippier said. "We have been so close as well.

"This year we are still in a few competitions. Wednesday will be a tough game but hopefully we can go there with the right mindset to get the win and go through to the next round.

"Every time you play Arsenal it is always going to be a big game. Wednesday is no different.

"They have got some very good players, they are a good team but make no mistake, all of us will be ready for the game on Wednesday to try and go through."