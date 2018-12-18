Jose Mourinho's Manchester United exit 'inevitable', says Jamie Carragher

9:19 Jamie Carragher gives his reaction to Jose Mourinho's sacking Jamie Carragher gives his reaction to Jose Mourinho's sacking

Jamie Carragher says it was "inevitable" Jose Mourinho would leave Manchester United this season due to his declining relationship with the board and the club's big-name players.

Mourinho's downfall

I think you have to go back to the start of the season, I just thought it was inevitable Jose Mourinho wouldn't be the manager the following season.

There were a lot of problems between him and the board and obviously with the big-name players in the squad there's been a massive downturn in terms of relationship there.

It was for all to see, taking the captaincy off Paul Pogba and giving it to him in the first place - it just looked like it was coming to an end from the very start of the season. That was before a ball was even kicked.

Then you see the results and the performances, it is nowhere near what Manchester United should expect.

The squad of players at his disposal wasn't the greatest in United's history, but it certainly shouldn't be so far behind the teams that are challenging for honours this season.

There's no doubt a lot will be made of the fact he wanted a centre-back in the summer. I don't think a whole regime should fall down because you miss out on one player.

You have to move on and look at another option, that's part of management.

What do United need to do to challenge?

I never feel any problem at any club is as bad as it seems at certain times. People are saying about Man United need another £300m or £400m spent on them.

It's never as bad as it seems. I've been at Liverpool when people were saying the whole team has to go, the manager has to go. Sometimes two or three signings can completely revitalise a club.

Whoever that manager is, I think there's a lot of players he can get a lot more out of. This is not a poor squad of players, it could be better in certain areas, of course, but I think there is some really good players in that squad.

I don't think Jose Mourinho was getting as much as he could out of that squad. A new manager will hope to do that and with the bonus of two or three players coming in - if they work - United wouldn't be too far away from the top.

What will it mean for Pogba & Sanchez?

You mention those players, those players are nothing in a Manchester United shirt. You say about letting the manager down, they are probably letting themselves down.

I don't think they're deliberately not performing well, I don't think that's ever the case when people question if they are playing for the manager.

There's a lot of players Jose Mourinho has brought in that have not delivered. Those two, rather than looking at the manager, I think they have got to look at themselves.

Can a new manager get more out of them? That is a sad thing, often when a new manager comes in a player's performances are completely different.

I think the social media post from Paul Pogba after the announcement today was very ill-advised. Whoever it was [that posted it], it wasn't in keeping with the mood today.

He should be respectful about what happened. This is a manager who brought him back after leaving the club initially under Sir Alex Ferguson.

There will be players pleased in the dressing room but that's normal that's football, not everyone gets on with the manager. There was an obvious discord there but I think that was not the brightest thing to do.

Who should take over next?

I think Laurent Blanc would be a good fit. He's managed big clubs, the national team of France. You think of the problems United have with Martial and Pogba, that must be on the back of their minds. Can they get them back on side?

Question is: Will Laurent Blanc, because he's managed big clubs, be happy with being a caretaker manager?

Maybe it gives him the opportunity to audition, with a view to getting the job full-time.

Going forward I think the board will be looking at Mauricio Pochettino now.