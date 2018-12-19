Jose Mourinho's reign as Manchester United manager in stats

Manchester United sacked Jose Mourinho after a run of poor form culminated in a crushing 3-1 defeat at Liverpool - but where did it go wrong? We check the stats...

United have only collected 26 points after 17 games in the Premier League this season - the lowest tally at this stage of a campaign during the modern era.

But stellar cup runs in his first season and an impressive runners-up finish in the Premier League last term has boosted Mourinho's record, leaving the club with a win ratio of 58.3 per cent in all competitions.

That win rate surpasses predecessors Louis van Gaal and David Moyes - ranking behind only Sir Alex Ferguson's 59.7 per cent.

Man Utd managers in all comps during PL era Manager Played W D L GF GA Win % Sir Alex Ferguson 1500 895 338 267 2769 1365 59.7% Jose Mourinho 144 84 32 28 244 121 58.3% Louis van Gaal 103 54 25 24 158 98 52.4% David Moyes 51 27 9 15 86 54 52.9%

United hit form at this stage of the season during Mourinho's first term and achieved a fast start last time out, but have failed to find a purple patch during this campaign - sitting sixth in the league table, eight points adrift of Arsenal.

The graphic below suggests Mourinho's fate stemmed from defensive frailties, conceding twice as many goals per game this season compared with last term - scoring almost as many as they concede, on average.

The Portuguese only claimed sixth spot in the Premier League during his first term at United after prioritising alternative silverware to claim the League Cup and Europa Cup.

Mourinho's second season produced his highest ratio of goals at United, scoring 1.8 per game in all competitions, while conceding just 0.7 goals per game for a second successive season to secure an impressive league finish.

Mourinho's Man Utd seasons (all competitions) Season Games played W D L Win % Trophies won 2016/17 64 37 18 9 57.8% League Cup, Europa League 2017/18 56 37 7 12 66.1% None 2018/19 24 10 7 7 41.7% None

But, despite Mourinho leaving the club with a season-low 41.7 per cent win ratio in all competitions, the two-time Champions League winner still ranks fifth for his all-time win rate of 62.3 per cent in the Premier League.

All-time PL managers win % (minimum 50 games) Manager Games Won Drawn Lost Win % Pep Guardiola 93 69 15 9 74.2% Antonio Conte 76 51 10 15 67.1% Alex Ferguson 810 528 168 144 65.2% Carlo Ancelotti 76 48 13 15 63.2% Jose Mourinho 305 190 70 45 62.3% Roberto Mancini 133 82 27 24 61.7% Manuel Pellegrini 131 77 24 30 58.8% Arsene Wenger 828 476 199 153 57.5% Jurgen Klopp 123 70 34 19 56.9% Mauricio Pochettino 223 119 54 50 52.4%

