Manchester United's Class of '92 reunite for seven-a-side kick about

Gary Neville and Ryan Giggs played in the seven-a-side match against Salford's youth team

Manchester United's Class of '92 rolled back the years to beat Salford City's youth team in a seven-a side match on the roof of a Manchester hotel on Thursday.

David Beckham, Ryan Giggs, Phil and Gary Neville, Paul Scholes and Chris Casper all dusted off their boots to beat Salford 19-17.

The match took place on the five-a-side pitch at Hotel Football next to Old Trafford.

The Neville brothers, Scholes and Giggs all own a 10 per cent stake in the National League side along with Nicky Butt, who did not take part in the match.

It did not take long for the United legends to take to social media to react to their win over the Salford youngsters.

Beckham said on Instagram: "Not a bad little team".

Phil Neville followed up with his own message which read: "Great win v Salford City youth team. Unlucky lads".

The match took place on the same day that former United team-mate Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford as caretaker boss.

Solskjaer has been appointed until the end of the season after Jose Mourinho was sacked on Tuesday.

His first match in charge is at his former club Cardiff on Saturday.