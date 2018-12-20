How much will Sir Alex Ferguson's influence play out in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's style?

How will Sir Alex Ferguson's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer play out at Manchester United?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will sit in his former master's seat for the first time on Saturday, but just how much will he exhibit Sir Alex Ferguson's influence?

To many, he represents a feel-good factor, or as Gary Neville puts it, someone with "favour and goodwill" who will be given time by the Manchester United fans.

So will it be more handshakes than hairdryers? Not everyone thinks so.

"Solskjaer is so influenced by Sir Alex Ferguson," his former Norwegian team-mate Brede Hangeland told The Times. "I don't think I've met anyone so influenced by any one person other than their parents.

"He models everything he does on Sir Alex. He looks like the nicest boy ever. But he does have another side to him… he knows what he wants. Sir Alex had a temper so Solskjaer will try to replicate his old manager as best he can."

Solskjaer won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League under Fergie

Of course, Ferguson's control of the dressing room was earned through years of toil before eventual success, and filled with players from a distinctly different era.

But Solskjaer's medals - six Premier League, two FA Cup and one Champions League - and the management style in which they were won under Ferguson will no doubt be deeply embedded in his character.

Is the hairdryer part of that?

"I've seen Ole raise his voice; it's a calculated move to get attention," Hangeland added. "He's a calm, sensible man by nature. The good managers are calm and are acting when they supposedly lose their temper.

"He has a persona that means you would rather live up to his standards than take the yelling afterwards."

1:59 Solskjaer will bring a 'polar opposite' approach compared with Jose Mourinho, says former Norway teammate Brede Hangeland Solskjaer will bring a 'polar opposite' approach compared with Jose Mourinho, says former Norway teammate Brede Hangeland

What can we learn from Ferguson's other disciples that went into management? Of the 31, only Laurent Blanc has tasted success in the top five leagues, winning four Ligue 1 titles and two French Cups.

There has been relative success elsewhere; Steve Bruce won four promotions to the Premier League, his own son Darren won three with Peterborough, while Bryan Robson won two and Paul Ince, Michael Appleton and Roy Keane won one each.

Solskjaer's two titles at Molde and Gordon Strachan's three at Celtic should also not be ignored, but some would have hoped Ferguson's teachings may have produced more Premier League success.

Solskjaer's own taste of the Premier League with Cardiff ended in disappointment, but as Craig Bellamy vouched on The Debate, he was learning at the time and many of the club's problems were out of his control.

Of the eight Ferguson disciples to manage over 10 games in the Premier League, Mark Hughes' win percentage of 33.9 is the only real standout, and none came close to winning more games than they lost.

Ferguson's disciples in the Premier League (min 10 games) Manager Games Win percentage Mark Hughes 466 33.9 Gordon Strachan 271 30.3 Roy Keane 53 28.3 Steve Bruce 392 28.1 Bryan Robson 254 26.8 Paul Ince 17 17.6 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 18 16.7 Mike Phelan 20 15.0

Granted, none of these eight managers were at a top-four club, where a superior, winning attitude may already be part of the make-up.

2:00 Craig Bellamy believes Solskjaer will have learned a lot from his experiences at Cardiff Craig Bellamy believes Solskjaer will have learned a lot from his experiences at Cardiff

This is why, in just 20-30 games, Solskjaer's task is unique. As the debate around player power rises, the challenge will be fought in the dressing room as much as it is on the pitch.

Judging by what Solskjaer and others have said of Ferguson's influence, you could assume his approach will centre around keeping standards high, rather than creating a pleasant atmosphere for the superstars to enjoy themselves.

"Sir Alex taught me how not to become complacent and always keep the standards up," he told the BBC in August. "Everything I know about managing top footballers I learned from him."

That approach no doubt worked after title wins. In fact, so many of Ferguson's former players have noted how the Scot would stop celebrations short before a reminder that preparation for the next title started there and then.

If that's the complacency Solskjaer is referring to, United have not had the recent success from which complacency can breed. This current negative feeling may be harder to salvage.

But Ferguson's dealing of one man in particular could be a lesson to Solskjaer in the coming months.

3:55 Jan Age Fjortoft says he will bring a spark to Manchester United Jan Age Fjortoft says he will bring a spark to Manchester United

"Cristiano Ronaldo was in the gym 40 minutes before training and he also stayed 40 minutes afterwards," Solskjaer told La Gazzetta dello Sport in November.

"He was the only one who Sir Alex said: 'OK, only worry about attacking, do not think about defending'. Neither Giggs nor Beckham nor Cantona were ever told this."

That special treatment may be repeated on Paul Pogba, if the Frenchman trains well.

Of course, Solskjaer would have forged his own style at Molde, but a decade under Fergie will leave its mark. So will United's players be drilled, or left to their own devices?

