Paul Pogba thanks ex-Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho

Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho did not always see eye-to-eye at Old Trafford

Paul Pogba has thanked Jose Mourinho for improving him as a player and a person during his time as Manchester United manager.

Mourinho signed Pogba for a then-world record fee of £89m in August 2016, but the pair had a fractious relationship at Old Trafford before the Portuguese's dismissal on Tuesday.

Pogba, however, praised Mourinho after United won 5-1 at Cardiff on Saturday evening, their first game under interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

"We won trophies with Jose and I want to thank him for that," said Pogba, who was omitted from the team for Mourinho's last three Premier League games as United boss.

"He makes me improve, as a person as well, and that's it.

"We work even if not everything went well. But that is the past and I want to thank him for that."

United produced their most free-flowing performance of the season against Cardiff to post their biggest win.

Pogba had a hand in four of United's five goals against Cardiff

Marcus Rashford, Ander Herrera, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard (twice) were all on target as United scored five for the first time since Sir Alex Ferguson's final game as manager - a 5-5 draw at West Brom in May 2013.

"We are happy that the first game of the manager starts like this," Pogba said. "It's important now to carry on like that.

"We cannot play like this and win with five goals and then the next game lose."