Pep Guardiola says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United link will help him as caretaker manager

Pep Guardiola believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will benefit from his previous knowledge of Manchester United, as he did at Barcelona.

Solskjaer, a player at United from 1996-2007 and reserve coach from 2008 to 2010, was appointed United's caretaker manager until the end of the season on Wednesday after the club parted ways with Jose Mourinho on Monday.

The 45-year-old, who previously had an unsuccessful management spell in English football with Cardiff City, now finds himself in a similar situation to Guardiola did when taking the reigns of former club Barcelona in 2008.

"When a manager like Solskjaer has this chance [it is] because the club decide he can do it. It happened in my case quite similar, we were young and had the opportunity so try to do out best," Guardiola said.

"Of course they are different jobs, so you cannot compare football player as a manager. I wish him all the best.

"The fact I was there since 13 years old, you know the club that is an advantage for sure. Knowing the people and knowing how it works everything there is important.

"Something positive comes from the fact you were there in the past and you know many things of the club."

Guardiola knows his side could be four points adrift in the title race before hosting Crystal Palace on Saturday, with rivals Liverpool in Friday night action against Wolves, live on Sky Sports.

Responding to Jurgen Klopp's comments regarding his City side not showing any weakness, Guardiola was direct.

"Of course any team has strong points and weak points and we are working on it," he said.

"So of course we have [weaknesses] but that's normal. These kind of comments I just put into perspective."