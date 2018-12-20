Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City showing no weakness in title race

Jurgen Klopp says Manchester City's desire to retain the Premier League title is 'special'

Jurgen Klopp is refusing to let his Liverpool team be seen as the only title challengers to Manchester City, despite having the chance to go four points clear at the top of the Premier League with victory on Friday Night Football.

Klopp's side go into their tie against Wolves at Molineux, live on Sky Sports Premier League, one point ahead of City in the table and six clear of third-placed Tottenham.

Should Liverpool win, they will guarantee top spot at Christmas and put the pressure on the reigning champions when they host Crystal Palace the following day.

Liverpool remain unbeaten in the league this season, while City's only defeat came in December at Chelsea, but despite that setback, Klopp is adamant that Pep Guardiola's side remain the ones to beat in the title race.

"Being completely neutral about it, I look at it and say, 'Yes, the team to beat are obviously City,'" Klopp said. "I don't think that way about us, to be honest with you, because I see us every day, every week, and I know we have to work on that.

"They are really, really, really good. I have to respect that. I can't say that City are lucky here and lucky there, they aren't. Every match-day, they are spot on. They were last year, when they got 100 points, and they stay in that mode.

"There's no sign of weakness. That's why I say it. They are the current champions and they still play like champions. The desire I see at City after being such clear champions last year, I think that's special.

"We are all the challengers. But not only City. Tottenham have so many injury problems, the shortest break after the World Cup, I don't know how many Belgian and English players they had, no pre-season and won all the games in a difficult situation. Now they are six points behind us. Wow. That's really massive.

"Arsenal's start? Chelsea? That's all really good. So how can we think about anything else other than just winning our games and getting as many points as we can?"