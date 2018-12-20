Wolves vs Liverpool preview: Nuno Espirito Santo expects noisy Molineux

Wolves vs Liverpool is live on Friday Night Football

Nuno Espirito Santo insists Wolves are ready to topple Premier League leaders Liverpool on Friday Night Football.

They host Jurgen Klopp's pace-setters at Molineux on Friday with Liverpool aiming to go four points clear at the top.

Wolves have won their last three games and are unbeaten against Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea this season leaving manager Nuno confident.

He said: "It's a big challenge for us, we are OK, we are prepared. We require a lot, it's a fantastic team, a fantastic manager - what a game.

"They are at the top of the league and that says a lot. We are going to face one of the best teams in Europe and we look forward to it.

Wolves are on a three-match Premier League winning streak

"It will be a packed Molineux, always supporting the team. A noisy Molineux, that is what we want and what we expect.

"Our spirit will never go away from us, the way we work and believe and the way we support each other.

"That's what makes you proud when you have a bad moment and you come out of it. It doesn't mean it can't happen again but we are ready."

Meanwhile, Liverpool defender Virgil Van Dijk is aware of how quickly things can unravel over a packed festive programme and insists they will not get complacent.

Virgil Van Dijk knows Liverpool cannot afford to slip up against Wolves

Following the visit to Molineux, the Premier League leaders face Newcastle and Arsenal in quick succession before their clash with title rivals Manchester City on January 3.

"We are in mid-December and the season is still too long," said Van Dijk.

"We are very happy we're in the position that we're in now but that can change in two or three weeks so we won't get carried away.

"We'll try to keep on doing what we're doing and, obviously, stay confident.

"It (Wolves) is another game we want to win. It's going to be very tough there. They are in a great moment but so are we so we will have to prepare well and know their strengths and their weaknesses as well."

Team news

Diogo Jota is out with a hamstring injury having come off in the 2-0 win over Bournemouth.

He remains a doubt with Wolves unable to see the severity of the issue until the injury settles down.

Full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a foot injury

Liverpool will be without Trent Alexander-Arnold after Jurgen Klopp confirmed the youngster is still suffering from a foot injury.

James Milner is set for a late fitness test on a hamstring injury, but Joel Matip (broken collarbone), Joe Gomez (broken ankle) and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remain long-term absentees.

Opta stats

Wolves have won just one of their eight Premier League meetings with Liverpool (D2 L5), winning 1-0 in December 2010 at Anfield under Mick McCarthy.

Liverpool are unbeaten in each of their last five away trips against Wolves (W2 D3), keeping a clean sheet in each of the last three.

Wolves won their last competitive match against Liverpool in January 2017 in the FA Cup fourth round - they haven't won consecutive games against the Reds since November 1980.

Wolves have lost their last 11 top-flight games played on a Friday, including both such matches in the Premier League. Their last such win came in April 1965 vs Sunderland - since then P12 W0 D1 L11 F5 A26.

This will be Wolves' 10th Premier League game against sides starting the day of the table (W2 D1 L6). Their most recent win in such a match ended the longest ongoing unbeaten run that season (Man Utd in 2010/11).

If Liverpool win this game, they are guaranteed to be top of the table on Christmas Day. Each of the last four sides to top the table on Christmas Day have gone on to win the title, though Liverpool themselves were the last side to fail to do so in 2013/14.

Merson's prediction

It's a nice big pitch for Liverpool, Wolves do try and play and are a good team, but I just can't see how they're going to live with Jurgen Klopp's side.

Wolves were worthy winners against Bournemouth, and some may look at this result and think: 'Wow, are you joking?' but I just think with Liverpool's pace and defensive solidity, they dictate the game and win it comfortably.

I have been very impressed with Wolves this season. Four might be harsh, but if Liverpool get going like they did against Bournemouth, I can see them doing the same.

PAUL PREDICTS: 0-4 (22/1 with Sky Bet)