Mark Dempsey joins Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United coaching team

Mark Dempsey observes training alongside Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at United's Aon Training Complex

Manchester United have added former youth coach Mark Dempsey to interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's coaching staff.

Dempsey, 54, worked alongside Solskjaer during the Norwegian's eight-month spell as Cardiff City manager in 2014, before joining his set-up at Molde in the Swedish top flight in 2015.

Dempsey had previously managed Norwegian club Haugesund and Swedish side Djurgarden before working alongside Solskjaer.

Most recently he had a brief spell in charge of Start before taking the reins at Kongsvinger in June 2018, where he remained for five months before moving back to England.

Dempsey began his professional career at United in 1982, making two appearances for then-manager Ron Atkinson before returning to the club as a development coach at the end of his playing career.

Dempsey joins Mike Phelan, Michael Carrick, Kieran McKenna and Emilio Alvarez on Solskjaer's coaching team.