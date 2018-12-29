Luke Shaw says he had 'no clue' Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be appointed Man Utd interim boss

Luke Shaw says he did not know Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be appointed as Manchester United's interim manager.

Jose Mourinho lost his job on December 18 after a 3-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield.

Solskjaer has since been appointed as interim manager and has overseen back-to-back wins over Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town in his first two games in charge.

Shaw says he had "no clue" the former United striker would be handed the reins until the end of the season and only found out about the appointment when his partner told him.

"The truth? My girlfriend told me," Shaw told Sky Sports.

"I woke up in the morning and had a shower and she ran out of the room and told me.

"I did not have a clue, I didn't look at my phone or anything. That's how I found out... from my girlfriend."

England international Shaw says the Norwegian has managed to turn around mood at the club in a short amount of time and believes United fans are appreciating his positive approach to the role.

Shaw says Solskjaer has brought positivity back to Old Trafford

"I think you can see from the outside how much he has changed things in such a short space of time," he said.

"He is just a really positive manager, he knows what the club needs and also what the fans want in the way we are playing.

"He's bringing that attacking, quick play back to Old Trafford. I'm sure the fans are going to appreciate that as much as we [the players] do."