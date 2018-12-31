Ole Gunnar Solskjaer details Sir Alex Ferguson's influence on him as Manchester United manager

1:22 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson's influence has helped him at Manchester United Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how Sir Alex Ferguson's influence has helped him at Manchester United

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed how Manchester United legend Sir Alex Ferguson's influence has aided him since taking over as the club's caretaker manager.

The Norwegian has made a dream start to life at Old Trafford since replacing Jose Mourinho, with Sunday's 4-1 win over Bournemouth securing a third straight convincing victory.

Solskjaer spent 11 seasons at United and scored the winning goal in the Champions League final for United's treble-winning side in 1999 under Ferguson, who retired in 2013.

Solskjaer played under Sir Alex Ferguson for 11 seasons at Manchester United

"I've had him for 15 years. So obviously he's influenced me more in the 15 years before than he's done the last week," Solskjaer said.

"But obviously I do keep him informed and he did pay us a visit yesterday and I think he enjoyed his time at the training ground and had a nice few chats, us and the staff, and he encouraged us.

"He knows that we are - the staff I've got - Man United through and through, and he knows we're going to do whatever we can, up to the last second that we're here, we're going to do everything we can for us and Manchester United to do as best we can."

The former striker has quickly transformed United's style of play, with their three games under his management resulting in 12 goals for a team that often lacked attacking fluidity under Mourinho.

Despite his impressive start, Solskjaer's lack of managerial experience leaves doubt as to whether he should be considered a candidate for the permanent role at Old Trafford.

Aside from a brief and unsuccessful spell with Cardiff in the Premier League in 2014, Solskjaer has only managed Norwegian club Molde, where he would return if United decided not to extend his contract beyond the end of the English season.

Solskjaer has won all three of his matches since taking over as Manchester United caretaker manager

"I don't know if I'm at home at this level, but I'm at home at this club," Solskjaer said.

"I've spent 15 years here and that's just me and just seeing all the people when you walk through the corridors here, it's me, and I'm comfortable in the environment."

"So it's up to you probably to rate me, if I'm up to the level, but I'm definitely enjoying my time back home."

United have closed within three points of fifth-placed Arsenal and more crucially, eight points behind Chelsea, who occupy the final Champions League qualification place in fourth.

Solskjaer will attempt to maintain his perfect start when United visit St James' Park to face Newcastle, live on Sky Sports on Wednesday evening.