Paul Pogba can take Manchester United forward in free role, says Mario Melchiot

A "happier" Paul Pogba is flourishing in a new free role at Manchester United under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, according to Mario Melchiot.

Former Chelsea defender Melchiot say Pogba's recent performances are a throwback to his younger days when he was able to play with energy and happiness.

Melchiot feels Pogba is delivering because of his more liberated role in United's midfield just ahead of Ander Herrera and Nemanja Matic.

Highlights from United's win over Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"When it goes well or it goes bad, everybody is watching him. I like him as a player and watching him with the happiness that he had (against Bournemouth)," Melchiot told Sky Sports News.

"That's how I was introduced to him, he was a lively kid with a lot of energy and a lot of happiness, I think that's what he is bringing to the field now.

"He is so key because of the position he plays. I always felt that when people played him out of position you were never going to get the best out of him. When they gave him the free role, he really delivered.

Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer shakes hands with Pogba at the final whistle

"I know there are many moments in the season when he didn't take the opportunity as well as he is taking them now.

"He is the player that Manchester United need. He can make United be what they want to be."

Melchiot also credited Solskjaer for taking the shackles of United's attacking players and focusing less on defensive solidity since replacing Jose Mourinho as interim manager.

"It's the system that you play, there is a way of playing. Either you go sideways and backwards or you always look forward, your first instinct is forward," he said.

Solskjaer labelled Marcus Rashford 'different class' after his performance in United's 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

"If you look at Man City or Liverpool, or even Chelsea, they always look forward first. That is exactly what is happening at Man Utd now.

"They've changed their way, they are not always playing safe, it's playing with more risk.

"Of course you have to be defensively strong and you have to work on that, but going forwards they know they have more goals in them than before."