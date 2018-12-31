Jesse Lingard says he is seeing the Paul Pogba he used to know at Mancester United

Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba were a part of the Manchester United side that won the FA Youth Cup in 2011

Jesse Lingard believes Paul Pogba is back to the player he grew up with, having been given the confidence to express himself by Manchester United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

A fortnight on from being an unused substitute in the defeat at Liverpool in Jose Mourinho's final game in charge, Pogba continued his upturn in form by scoring two goals and providing another as United ended 2018 with 4-1 win over Bournemouth.

"He's enjoying his football," Lingard said of Pogba, who he won the FA Youth Cup alongside at United in 2011.

"He's playing in the role he likes to play in just inside off the left. He has the freedom to make things happen. He has always got forward in that position and scored goals.

"Ole has helped him 100 per cent. He has given him the confidence and licence to be free and play his game and do what we know he can do.

"I can definitely, definitely see the Paul I used to know. I have seen him playing through the ranks and he is back to that player, the player we know."

Asked what is different now under the management of Solskjaer, the England international said: "I am not too sure.

"We want to play with a lot of energy and attacking football and scoring one we always want more.

"Early goals are important because then the confidence flows and we have the mentality as a team to go on and beat teams four or five nil."

While Lingard did not speak ill of Mourinho, he appears, like many of his team-mates, re-energised by Solskjaer.

"He is great," Lingard said. "He is great one on one with players. Great man-management. He will always speak to you and tell you what to do.

"For me, he knew me from the reserves and knows what kind of a player I am.

"When I am on the right wing he likes me to come inside and make things happen.

"He gave me my reserve team debut. He was always there on hand to give advice and help the youngsters out. He helped me out coming through and I learnt a lot from him.

"He's very special to this club and for this club. He knows where Man United has to be and that is at the very top and putting in performances like we did today."