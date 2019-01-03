Thursday's Manchester United transfer news: Diego Godin and Kostas Manolas

A summer target for Manchester United, Diego Godin's contract talks with Atletico Madrid have reportedly broken down

We round up the latest Manchester United transfer news from Thursday, January 3 featuring Diego Godin and Kostas Manolas.

The chances of Diego Godin renewing his Atletico Madrid contract beyond this season are 'slim', according to Marca, who claim the defender is now free to negotiate a possible summer move with other clubs.

The Spanish newspaper reports that the 'complicated' contract negotiations between Godin and Atletico started when United offered the 32-year-old a three-year deal last summer.

Meanwhile, United have expressed their interest in Roma defender Kostas Manolas and are preparing a January move for the 27-year-old, according to Tuttosport in Italy. The Greek international reportedly has a £34m release clause.

Should Mauricio Pochettino take charge of United in the summer, the Daily Star claims he will want to make £70m-rated Leicester midfielder James Maddison his first signing at the club.

Elsewhere, Ashley Young's United contract expires at the end of the season and the Mirror report Inter Milan want to sign the 33-year-old for free in the summer.