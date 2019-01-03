Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can make himself front-runner for Man Utd permanent role, says John O'Shea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has won all four of his games as caretaker manager so far

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can make himself the front-runner to land the Manchester United manager's job permanently if his side continues their upturn in form, according to former team-mate John O'Shea.

United have a perfect record since Solskjaer was appointed caretaker manager until the end of the season in the wake of Jose Mourinho's sacking - the Norwegian becoming just the second United manager after Sir Matt Busby to win his first four games in charge.

O'Shea, who played with Solskjaer under Sir Alex Ferguson, believes the former striker has already proven his capabilities in the role.

John O'Shea played alongside Solskjaer at United and is impressed by the job he's done so far as caretaker manager

"He's doing a hell of an impression to get the job, that's for sure," said O'Shea - who will face his former club on Saturday in the FA Cup with Reading.

"To bring that freedom of expression and enjoyment; they're at Manchester United because they're good players. That's the big thing.

"They've had a run of games where they've really put their foot down and go on and finished teams off as well. Everything he seems to be doing at the minute - he makes a sub and 40 seconds later the sub scores.

Confidence and performance levels appear to have risen under the Norwegian

"Everything's going in his favour at the minute, but I hope he stays unbeaten in the league and gets knocked out of the cup.

"If he keeps that run going, if he has success in - hopefully not the FA Cup - but the Champions League, and carries on the run in the league, he'll be putting himself as a front-runner for the job."